Law enforcement respond to reports of shooting in Lawton neighborhood

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in a Lawton neighborhood.

The call went out around 1:15 p.m. at 50th and Motif Manor.

Our crews on the scene reported seeing one person being treated by first responders.

Comanche County deputies were the first to the scene, though LPD is now on scene and will likely take over the investigation.

It’s not clear what led up to the situation.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

