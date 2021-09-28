Expert Connections
Lawton City Council discusses update to city code

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is updating parts of the city code.

During a council meeting on Sept. 28, Lawton City Cody Chapter 8, titled “Civil Defense” was renamed to “Public Health and Safety.”

The ordinance adds the definition of “Emergency Management” and removes references to “Civil Defense.”

The update also adds a section on an emergency operations center and brings several sections into compliance with the Oklahoma Emergency Management Act of 2003.

“When we go through a crisis or we have some kind of catastrophe, the city is empowered and has the authority it needs,” City of Lawton Attorney John Ratliff said. “For example, it has emergency budget procedures in place, so if they need to go out and spend money right away in response to a crisis they have a legal authority to do so.”

One of the most notable changes is the addition of a cybersecurity section, which offers guidance on protecting networks and information systems.

According to Ratliff, this is an integral piece of the government’s response to emergencies

