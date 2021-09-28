Lawton Public Library celebrates National Voter Registration Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is assisting patrons as they practice their right to vote.

The annual event has registered over 4.5 million Americans to vote since it’s inception in 2012.

As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote, mostly because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register.

“Well it’s really our obligation as a Democratic country to participate in that democracy, so that’s why it’s really important to register to vote so your voice gets heard,” Deputy Library Director Lauren Zemaitis said.

Voters can head down to the library to register to vote or to check their registration.

The Lawton Public Library wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

