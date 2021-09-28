Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Public Library celebrates National Voter Registration Day

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library is assisting patrons as they practice their right to vote.

The annual event has registered over 4.5 million Americans to vote since it’s inception in 2012.

As many as 1 in 4 eligible Americans are not registered to vote, mostly because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration or aren’t sure how to register.

“Well it’s really our obligation as a Democratic country to participate in that democracy, so that’s why it’s really important to register to vote so your voice gets heard,” Deputy Library Director Lauren Zemaitis said.

Voters can head down to the library to register to vote or to check their registration.

The Lawton Public Library wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
William and Carole Eakin.
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced
The call went out around 1:15 p.m. at 50th and Motif Manor.
UPDATE: One hospitalized after shooting in Lawton neighborhood
Truck hauler rolls over on 82nd and Lee on Sept. 27.
Rollover crash on 82nd and Lee

Latest News

Red Bird Farm in Enid will host a Harvest Market on Oct. 2.
Red Bird Farm hosts Harvest Market
Andrew Earls
Manhunt underway in Duncan
Sergeant Major Blackwell handed over the Garrison colors to symbolize handing back his...
Garrison holds relinquishment ceremony on Fort Sill
Southwestern Medical Center announced that Elizabeth Jones has been named chief executive...
Wound care seminar set for Tuesday night at Lawton Country Club