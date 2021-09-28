Man arrested in connection to Altus homicide

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Texas has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Altus.

Altus Police said 18-year-old Jason Amador is currently behind bars at the Jackson County Jail for first-degree murder and robbery.

Cory Daniel Bustamante was shot and killed on September 24.

According to investigators, Amador and Bustamante drove from Texas go Altus to meet with a third person, who has not been identified.

Police believe Amador was a passenger in the vehicle that Bustamante was shot in.

According to police, Amador got out of the car after the shooting and ran off while Bustamante, who was driving, then drove off and crashed.

Police said they believe the person they met with is responsible for Bustamante’s death.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Altus police at 580-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.