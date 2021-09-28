Expert Connections
Manhunt underway in Duncan

Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Law enforcement are looking for a man in Duncan.

According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, Andrew Blandeon Earls is wanted on multiple felony charges out of several counties in Oklahoma and is considered to be armed.

Sheriff McKinney said they had him contained to a heavily brushed area.

5th St. and Elk to N St. in Duncan are blocked off while law enforcement search for the suspect. U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search.

