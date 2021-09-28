McLennan pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A suspect has pleaded guilty in a 2019 Lawton murder.

Isaac McLennan pleaded guilty to first-degree-murder in the shooting death of Tariq Jackson on Monday, just as a trial was set to get underway.

Two others, Jalen Jones-Harris and Larry Washington, were charged with accessory after the fact in the case.

Judgment and sentencing is scheduled Jones-Harris in October while Washington is set to go to trial in January.

Sentencing for McLennan is set to take place November 16.

