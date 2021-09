COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash off I-44.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Elgin exit.

OHP said the driver of a truck was using cruise control at too high a speed and hit another car, which in turn hit a highway sign before leaving the roadway.

No one was hurt in the crash.

