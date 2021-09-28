One killed in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a crash in Grady County.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Marty Smith of Chickasha was driving a 2002 Chevrolet truck about four miles southwest of Chickasha on State Highway 92 Monday night.

OHP said he crossed the center line and then went off the road, hitting a fence and a pole before he hit a stump that caused the truck to go in the air and roll several times.

Smith was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

