Pandemic relief funds to help Duncan residents

DUNCAN , Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan City Council will hear a presentation about a grant opportunity worth nearly $500,000 during a meeting on Sept. 28.

Duncan officials are hoping to apply for pandemic relief funds through the state soon. The money could help residents with paying for utility bills, eating three meals a day and seeking mental health resources.

Community Development Director Nate Schacht said when COVID-19 hit, it was easy to see the impact on utility bills, with many falling behind on payments.

“What we hope to do is assist those that fall in the low to moderate income family households and look back approximately six months back utility bills as well as $1,000 cap, and if they fall into that, they can apply with the City of Duncan for that relief funding to help catch them back up on their utility billing,” he said.

After partnering with the Association of South Central Oklahoma Governments, they realized many people served at nutritional sites would save half a meal for later.

The Community Development Block Grant could help make ends meet.

“What we hope to do is provide boxes that have produce or non-perishable goods that we can also give to our citizens that attend these nutritional sites to offset and provide some additional meal opportunities for them at their home,” Schacht said.

The third component is addressing the strain COVID put on mental health.

The city wants to give people the ability to go out in public safely again with protection like masks and hand sanitizer.

“Many people have lost their jobs, been laid off, lost loved ones, things that just really have impacted their lives and we are social creatures as human beings and to not be able to interact with one another does drive some mental health issues to the forefront,” Schacht said.

He said he hopes people who live in Duncan will reach out to him with any questions.

“We love hearing from the citizens good, bad or indifferent because their voices do matter, and I also hope that they realize that we are looking at ways to help everyone through these difficult times that have been kind of handed to us through the COVID,” Schacht said.

You can reach him by calling the City of Duncan and asking for Nate Schacht.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.