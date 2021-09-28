Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
William and Carole Eakin.
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced
The victim in a deadly shooting in Altus last night has been identified by police.
Witness recounts deadly Altus shooting

Latest News

Police say 2-year-old Italy Hernandez was found safe and unharmed around 9 p.m. Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl in N.M. found safe
A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Car wreck occurs on I-44 near Elgin on Sept. 27.
No injuries after I-44 wreck
Truck hauler rolls over on 82nd and Lee on Sept. 27.
Rollover crash on 82nd and Lee