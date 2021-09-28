Red Bird Farm hosts Harvest Market

ENID, Okla. (KSWO) - Becky Evatt of Red Bird Farm joined 7News to talk about their upcoming Harvest Market on Oct. 2 in Enid.

The family-friendly event will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and will include a variety of activities, vendors and food trucks.

There will also be pumpkins, apples and other farm produce available for purchase at the giant red barn and a animal feeding.

Red Bird Farm is just north of Enid at 8812 North U.S. Highway 81.

More information can be found on the Red Bird Farm Facebook page.

