LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police were on the scene of a rollover crash involving a truck hauler.

It happened just before 6 p.m. at 82nd street and Lee boulevard.

Police say the trucks driver took the turn too sharp, and when their wheel hit the curb, it sent the whole truck onto its side.

No one was hurt, and crews were able to get the truck back upright.

