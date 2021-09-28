Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Simone Biles says she should’ve quit gymnastics team before Olympics

United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about the Inspector General's report on the FBI's handling of the Larry Nassar investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Washington. She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.(Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Simone Biles says she should have quit the U.S. Olympics Gymnastics team long before the games in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old gymnastics great shocked many when she abruptly withdrew from most of that competition, citing a case of the “twisties,” where a gymnast loses track of their positioning in mid-air.

She recently told New York Magazine she should have realized she was not mentally ready to compete in light of the media frenzy surrounding the Larry Nassar trial.

Biles said she is one of the more than 100 female athletes Nassar sexually abused while serving as a medical doctor for the sport.

Earlier this month, she testified before a Senate committee that is investigating how the FBI handled the case.

Biles also unexpectedly lost an aunt while in Japan.

She ultimately bounced back during the games and managed to win a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

Biles is currently performing in a gymnastics exhibition called the “Gold Over America Tour.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Fatal Accident
UPDATE: Police release identity of person killed in motorcycle wreck
William and Carole Eakin.
Former Waurika mayor, husband sentenced
Fatal Accident
One killed in Lawton motorcycle crash
Truck hauler rolls over on 82nd and Lee on Sept. 27.
Rollover crash on 82nd and Lee

Latest News

The crash happened on State Highway 92 Monday night, just four miles southwest of Chickasha.
One killed in Grady County crash
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Manchin, Sinema to meet with Biden in talks to trim $3.5T
Some vaccine mandates seem to have converted hesitant workers, but employers are still dealing...
Employer vaccine mandates convert some workers, but not all