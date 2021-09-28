Expert Connections
Three day COVID vaccine clinic coming to Lawton Wednesday

A three-day COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic will take place in Lawton Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
By Tyler Boydston
Sep. 28, 2021
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department will host a three-day drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center.

That is at 920 S. Sheridan Road, with drivers needing to use the entrance on G Ave. They will then exit on Sheridan Road.

All three COVID-19 vaccine shots will be available at the drive-thru: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone 12 and up while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older.

Booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will also be available for anyone 65 years old and older, long-term care residents and anyone 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk due to their job.

The booster can be administered at least six months after receiving the second dose.

