Wound care seminar set for Tuesday night at Lawton Country Club

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center will be hosting “Wound Care 101: When to Seek Care,” a free, community-wide lecture on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at the Lawton Country Club.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and will feature wound care specialist, Catherine Phipps, PA.

They will discuss when someone should seek care, how to treat various hard to heal wounds and the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Seating is limited, and reservations can be made here.

