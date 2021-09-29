Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is behind bars after several law enforcement agencies worked together to track him down in Duncan last night.

Andrew Earls hid from authorities in a wooded area for nearly seven hours, but Sheriff Wayne McKinney said teamwork is what led to his capture on a dark, rainy night.

“Last night, working with multiple agencies, you’re talking state agencies, city and county agencies, along with a federal agency, I haven’t seen that kind of cooperation in a long time,” McKinney said.

For weeks, U.S. Marshals had been tracking Earls, when a tip led them to him yesterday in Duncan, where a game of cat-and-mouse ensued.

Law enforcement quickly set up a perimeter.

Then a phone call about a suspicious person sleeping in a barn near the Tree Farm confirmed Earls hadn’t escaped the area.

“Our main goal, and what was going through my mind, is ‘We have to get this guy. We’re not leaving until we do. We know he has not escaped our perimeter, so we’re here all night in the big thunderstorm that was coming’ and that’s just the way it would have to be,” McKinney said. “I know the Marshals felt the same way about it.”

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, the Duncan Police Department, U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol searched for Earls in heavily wooded area with dogs, a helicopter and a drone borrowed from a civilian.

“The citizen came out to the scene, talked to myself and one of the Marshals and my undersheriff, brought his really nice drone with a flare camera on it, and in the end, he was the one that found him hiding in the brush,” McKinney said.

Earls is wanted in Woodward County on seven felony counts of first degree burglary and in Cleveland County for several burglary investigations.

“Committed some of the crimes that he had committed, especially when you’re talking about home invasions, first degree burglary, a matter of time as these escalate,” McKinney said. “There’s a good chance that someone’s going to get hurt or killed. A homeowner, so I’m glad we got him off the streets.”

He said the Marshals indicated Earls may be tried federally for carrying a firearm as a felon.

Earls will remain in the Stephens County Jail until he’s taken back to Woodward County this week.

