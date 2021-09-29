Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Car crash impacts Lawton home

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car rollover in Lawton caused damage to a Lawton home Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 18th and Dearborn.

Lawton Police responded to the scene.

According to our photographer at the scene, one person got out of the crashed car and ran off, but was later detained by police.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News for the latest information as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Andrew Earls
UPDATE: Duncan manhunt suspect arrested
The call went out around 1:15 p.m. at 50th and Motif Manor.
UPDATE: One hospitalized after shooting in Lawton neighborhood
Isaac McLennan
McLennan pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton murder
Jason Amador
Man arrested in connection to Altus homicide

Latest News

A car crash damaged a home near 18th and Dearborn in Lawton Wednesday.
Car crash impacts Lawton home
Lawton Police are investigating Tuesday's shooting.
Lawton shooting victim expected to survive
There have been 611,885 total cases of the virus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.
Oklahoma adds 1,500 new Coronavirus cases, 76 new deaths
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Gov. Stitt postpones Julius Jones decision