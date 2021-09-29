Car crash impacts Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A car rollover in Lawton caused damage to a Lawton home Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 18th and Dearborn.

Lawton Police responded to the scene.

According to our photographer at the scene, one person got out of the crashed car and ran off, but was later detained by police.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News for the latest information as we learn more.

