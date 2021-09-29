Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer...
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé attends the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé's daughter Kely Nascimento says the Brazilian soccer great is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month.

The 80-year-old had a tumor removed from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing his recovery efforts.

The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Andrew Earls
UPDATE: Duncan manhunt suspect arrested
The call went out around 1:15 p.m. at 50th and Motif Manor.
UPDATE: One hospitalized after shooting in Lawton neighborhood
Isaac McLennan
McLennan pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton murder
Truck hauler rolls over on 82nd and Lee on Sept. 27.
Rollover crash on 82nd and Lee

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Gov. Stitt postpones Julius Jones decision
In this Feb. 25, 2021 photo, Dollar Tree store logos indicating that everything in the store is...
Dollar Tree breaks the $1 barrier as costs take a bite
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
185 million Americans now fully vaccinated, CDC says
A few structures were damaged during a storm Tuesday night in Comanche County.
Storms cause structure damage in Comanche County
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, September 29th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 29th