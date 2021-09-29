Drive thru vaccine clinic at Comanche County Fairgrounds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

The clinic begins on Sept. 29 and will run through Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Drivers will need to use the entrance on ‘G’ Avenue and proceed to the EXPO building.

The drive-thru clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Appointments are highly recommended in order to speed up the process visit the Oklahoma website here.

There is no cost to receive the vaccination.

