First Alert Forecast (9/29 AM)

Good morning! Today will start off mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon, similar to yesterday. A low pressure in eastern New Mexico will push into the Texas panhandle today, forcing the dry-line from yesterday to move into western Texoma again. Showers and storms will fire up ahead of the dry-line again in the mid-to-late afternoon sometime around 5:00 pm. Rain chances will be much more limited than yesterday, with the best areas to see rain will be in North Texas along and south of the I-44 corridor. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible again today for those who see rain, with main concerns being gusty winds of 60-80 mph, strong downburst winds from collapsing storms, and hail up to the size of quarters. Rain chances should die down by the nighttime hours just before midnight. Highs today will be in the upper 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Tonight will be partly-to-mostly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday will see a cold front move into Texoma during the morning hours. This will bring widespread showers and storms throughout the day, with most of us having a good chance to see some rain. This front will become nearly stationary into Friday, continuing to allow for shower and thunderstorm development to end the workweek. Another upper-level low-pressure system will move in from the west by Saturday, keeping rain chances through the first half of the weekend. By the end of the day on Saturday, the cold front will push off into the east, decreasing rain chances as we head into early next week. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s and upper 70s through the next several days due to the cold front.

