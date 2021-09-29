Expert Connections
Fletcher woman killed in Grady County crash

One person was killed in a crash on I-44 south of Tuttle.
One person was killed in a crash on I-44 south of Tuttle.(Source: Associated Press)
By Korey Middleton and Alex Knapp
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher woman died in a motorcycle crash near Tuttle.

It happened around 5:45 Tuesday on I-44, about three miles south of Tuttle.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was the passenger on the motorcycle that was heading south.

OHP said for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the road before coming back on the roadway and tipping over.

The driver was thrown from the bike while the passenger was pinned under it.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in fair condition, with leg and arm injuries.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 29th
