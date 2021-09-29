Fletcher woman killed in Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher woman died in a motorcycle crash near Tuttle.

It happened around 5:45 Tuesday on I-44, about three miles south of Tuttle.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was the passenger on the motorcycle that was heading south.

OHP said for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, leaving the road before coming back on the roadway and tipping over.

The driver was thrown from the bike while the passenger was pinned under it.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in fair condition, with leg and arm injuries.

