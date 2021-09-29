Gov. Stitt postpones Julius Jones decision

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will not decide on whether to commute Julius’ Jones sentence until after a clemency hearing on his case is completed.

“I am not accepting the Pardon and Parole Board’s recommendation to commute the sentence of Julius Jones because a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the appropriate venue for our state to consider death row cases,” Gov. Stitt said. “The precedent in Oklahoma is for death row inmates to receive the clemency hearings to which they are entitled prior to their execution date.”

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3 to 1 in favor of commuting Jones’ death sentence earlier this month.

His clemency hearing is scheduled for October. His execution has been scheduled for mid-November

