Lawton man arrested for lewd acts to a child

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Six months after a warrant was issued for a Lawton man charged with child sex crimes, he has been arrested.

Ashley Tuggle is now behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center, charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

A warrant was issued for him back in March.

He made his first court appearance before a judge Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

A preliminary hearing conference is set for December 14.

