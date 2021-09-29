Lawton man arrested for lewd acts to a child
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Six months after a warrant was issued for a Lawton man charged with child sex crimes, he has been arrested.
Ashley Tuggle is now behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center, charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.
A warrant was issued for him back in March.
He made his first court appearance before a judge Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.
A preliminary hearing conference is set for December 14.
