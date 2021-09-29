Expert Connections
Lawton man arrested for lewd acts to a child

Ashley Tuggle
Ashley Tuggle(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Six months after a warrant was issued for a Lawton man charged with child sex crimes, he has been arrested.

Ashley Tuggle is now behind bars at the Comanche County Detention Center, charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

A warrant was issued for him back in March.

He made his first court appearance before a judge Wednesday, where his bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim.

A preliminary hearing conference is set for December 14.

