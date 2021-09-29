Expert Connections
Lawton shooting victim expected to survive

Lawton Police are investigating Tuesday's shooting.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who was injured in a shooting in Lawton Tuesday is expected to survive.

Lawton Police said Wednesday that the victim is expected to recover after he was shot near 50th and Motif Manor Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was taken to a hospital shortly afterward.

A suspect has still not been identified in the case and Lawton police are actively investigating the crime.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Lawton Police or Lawton Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

