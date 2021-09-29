Expert Connections
Medicine Park hosts Flute Festival and Art Walk

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Yolanda Ramos with the City of Medicine Park gave an interview to talk about their upcoming Flute Festival and Art Walk.

The Medicine Park Flute Festival and Art Walk will kick off on Friday, Oct. 8, with vendor setup and a flute circle at Hitchin Post Park.

There will be native style dancers, tribal princesses and flute performances.

The Apache Fire Dancers perform on Sunday, and there will also be a kid’s area with face painting and crafts.

The Saturday show starts at noon, and the Sunday show will be at 10 a.m.

