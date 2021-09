GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Geronimo fire crews battled a grassfire between southwest 67th and 52nd Street on Tinney Road.

Geronimo’s fire chief said it was caused by a lightning strike.

They got the call around 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 and had it put out within 25 minutes.

