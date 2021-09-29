Expert Connections
Storms cause structure damage in Comanche County

By Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night storms caused some major damage to some structures in Comanche County.

Comanche County Emergency Management confirmed that a home had extensive roof damage on Airport Road near Cache, along with several downed lines in the area of Airport road and Gore Boulevard.

A gas station in Cache also saw extensive damage to its awning.

Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm said a down burst is to blame for the damage.

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 29th
