Storms cause structure damage in Comanche County
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday night storms caused some major damage to some structures in Comanche County.
Comanche County Emergency Management confirmed that a home had extensive roof damage on Airport Road near Cache, along with several downed lines in the area of Airport road and Gore Boulevard.
A gas station in Cache also saw extensive damage to its awning.
Chief Meteorologist Noel Rehm said a down burst is to blame for the damage.
