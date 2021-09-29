Expert Connections
Woman donates to OBI in Lawton in honor of family

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is donating almost $1,300 to the Oklahoma Blood Institute in Lawton in remembrance of her late mother and aunt.

Jessica Gullifer’s mother needed a blood transfusion after a difficult birth in 2005.

To give back, she started donating herself along with her sister until the two women died from COVID-19 over the last year.

Together, they donated 75 units of blood here in Oklahoma, mainly in Tulsa.

Gullifer said she wanted to honor the sacrifices they made to save lives.

“I love my mom and I love my aunt, and this is something that was very important to them so it’s one of those things that okay, it’s going to become important to me to continue their legacies and donate myself,” Gullifer said. “I may not have the universal blood, but I can also save a lot of lives too.”

Her family raised the money by selling Indian tacos and other items like tribal satchels and clothing in northeast Oklahoma.

The OBI is also reminding people it has re-launched the COVID-19 antibody testing program.

The test measures an individual’s antibodies and provides information on blood pressure, cholesterol and hemoglobin A1C.

