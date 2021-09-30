Expert Connections
1,800+ new Coronavirus cases, 78 new deaths reported in Oklahoma

The seven-day average of new cases is now at 1,515.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than 1,800 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Thursday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,880 new cases, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 613,765.

There are currently 11,829 active cases of the virus, according to the OSDH.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 78 new deaths from the virus in Oklahoma on Thursday.

So far, 10,286 people have been reported to have died from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the recent three day average of hospitalizations is at 990, with 300 people in the ICU.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

