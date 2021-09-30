7News First Alert Weather: Isolated strong-to-severe storms through Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue well into the evening hours with the chance for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms from a Vernon-Walters-Waurika line and southward. The main threats for storms that become organized will be damaging winds gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and localized flooding. Downburst winds are also likely as storms begin to fall apart, which could cause minor damage depending on the location of the downburst wind. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s and winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Thursday, an approaching cold front will initiate numerous-to-widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and lasting into the evening hours. There will be enough energy available to support isolated strong-to-severe storms with the main threats including damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail and localized flooding. Highs will top out in the mid 80s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

There will be a good coverage of rain to continue through early Saturday morning as the front becomes nearly stationary across Texoma. By Saturday evening the front will be forced south and east allowing gradual clearing to occur. This will set up a pleasant Sunday under mostly sunny skies and highs only topping out near 80 degrees.

