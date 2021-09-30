Crews called out to house fire in Lawton neighborhood

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Lawton Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near 16th and Pennsylvania a little after 11 a.m.

Our crew at the scene could see smoke coming from the roof.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

This was the second house fire that broke out Thursday, with another one on SW N.H. Jones Ave. around 3 a.m.

