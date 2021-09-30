Expert Connections
Crews called out to house fire in Lawton neighborhood

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews were called out to a house fire in Lawton Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near 16th and Pennsylvania a little after 11 a.m.

Our crew at the scene could see smoke coming from the roof.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

This was the second house fire that broke out Thursday, with another one on SW N.H. Jones Ave. around 3 a.m.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

