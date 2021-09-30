First Alert Forecast | 9/30AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is a risk for strong to marginally severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening across western north Texas into southwest and parts of central Oklahoma. The potential hazards are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. Heavy rainfall is possible which also leads to a localized flooding concern too!

The morning through 11AM should be quiet and mainly dry. A few pop up, light showers, can’t be ruled out but the rain gear will be needed more for the commute home. Outside of the storm threat, skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s expected for northwest counties. In this area highs will rise into the low 80s. Southeast to east winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph. By mid to late afternoon, a few strong thunderstorms are possible as instability increases ahead of a passing cold front. This appears most likely across southwest Oklahoma and adjacent parts of north Texas. The most intense cores could have small hail and produce damaging wind gusts as mentioned earlier. In addition, heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding--especially in any urban areas! Timing generally between 2-9PM. Rain totals after all is said and done will likely range from 1-2 inches with isolated higher amounts.

Rain and a few thunderstorms continue into Friday but rainfall amounts will be much lighter! Tomorrow will see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph. Scattered to numerous showers will continue into Friday evening/ early Saturday morning. The weekend won’t be a complete washout through! The system bringing us this rain will exit by late Saturday resulting in dry conditions on Sunday. Both days will be seasonable with autumn-like weather. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light northeast winds Saturday at 5 to 15mph. Somewhat higher winds out of the north on Sunday at 10 to 15mph.

A cutoff low will develop to our east and this will result in northerly flow (winds) and will prevent a warming trend! So as a result of this, highs into early next week will stay into the 70s and low 80s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

