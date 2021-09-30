Expert Connections
Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma host 5K event

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Oct. 1, “Let’s Get Lawton Moving 5K Harvest Hustle” packets will be available for those interested.

This virtual event is a free family fun virtual walk/run 5K.

It is being organized by Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma, in partnership with Open Streets, the Lawton Family YMCA and the Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education Project.

Packets will be available at the YMCA tomorrow, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and again on Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park by Miracle League Field from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The 3.1 mile route will take participants around two laps of the outer loop at Elmer Thomas Park.

