Fort Sill hosts Oktoberfest event

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration kicks off Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

The event begins at the Patriot Club with authentic German food and the traditional keg tapping by the commanding general.

On Oct. 2, there is a Fall Festival starting at 11 a.m. complete with hay rides, a pumpkin patch and live music.

The new Oktoberfest Run that was set for Oct. 2 has been postponed at this time.

However, the hay rides and the pumpkin patch are free, and there is food and drinks available for purchase.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

