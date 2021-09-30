Fort Sill hosts Oktoberfest event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Annual Oktoberfest Celebration kicks off Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.

The event begins at the Patriot Club with authentic German food and the traditional keg tapping by the commanding general.

On Oct. 2, there is a Fall Festival starting at 11 a.m. complete with hay rides, a pumpkin patch and live music.

The new Oktoberfest Run that was set for Oct. 2 has been postponed at this time.

However, the hay rides and the pumpkin patch are free, and there is food and drinks available for purchase.

