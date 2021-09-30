Initial, continued unemployment down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial and continued unemployment claims have gone down in Oklahoma.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, for the week ending Sept. 18, initial claims went down from 3,435 the week before to 2,171.

The current four-week average of initial claims is at 2,741.

Continued claims went down as well, from 22,077 the week before to 21,320.

The newest numbers bring the four week average of continued claims to 23,138.

Advanced national figures for the week ending Sept. 25 showed an increase of around 11,000 initial claims.

It remains to be seen if Oklahoma will see an increase for that week when those numbers are released next Thursday.

