UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Lawton Police said no one was shot, but they are investigating an attack on NW Taylor Ave.

According to police, the victim had multiple gas wounds. It’s unclear at this time what weapon was used in the attack.

Police said the victim is also not cooperating in their investigation.

The original story can be found below.

————————————-—

Lawton Police are investigating a reported shooting and stabbing on NW Taylor.

The call came in shortly before 9:15 Thursday morning.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or what the extent of the victim’s injuries are, though our reporter at the scene saw an ambulance leaving the scene.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

