LFD responds to Thursday morning home fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Crews responded to a fire on the city’s southside Thursday morning.

Just before 3:00 A.M. The Lawton Fire Department responded to a fire at a home at the intersection of 18th and NH Jones. When we arrived on scene, smoke could be seen coming out out of the roof of the home. As crews were inside looking at the east side of the building.

