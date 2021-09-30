Expert Connections
LPD searching for person of interest in Tuesday shooting

By Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma needs your help locating a Person of Interest in a recent shooting that happened earlier this week near 50th and Motif Manor in Lawton.

They’re looking for Dejontae Hutcherson, as they say he’s a Person of Interest in an assault with a deadly weapon case...that sent a person to the hospital with a gun shot wound. If you have any information that leads to the arrest and felony charges being filed in this case you could earn a cash reward.

To submit a tip call 580-355-INFO.

