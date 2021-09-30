Expert Connections
Man arrested for exposing himself in Altus

Marcus Fixico in 2013.
Marcus Fixico in 2013.(Department of Corrections)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Jackson County after authorities said he exposed himself to minors.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Saturday, Sept. 25, police were called to Hoyt Shadid Park in Altus that afternoon after a man was reported exposing himself to people.

When police found Marcus Fixico, they said he had his pants halfway down his legs.

He was arrested for lewd or indecent acts in the presence of minors and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Fixico’s bond has been set at $75,000.

