Marie Detty New Directions Shelter hosts events throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Latricia Kippers, the program director for the Marie Detty New Directions Shelter, stopped by the 7News studio to talk about Domestic Violence Awareness month.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Marie Detty New Directions Shelter will be hosting events throughout the month.

The first event kicks off Oct. 1 with Tying Ribbons down Gore Boulevard.

They will start at 10 a.m. in the morning on 11th and Gore, and tie ribbons down to 2nd.

The next event is the Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, and will be held at Elmer Thomas on Oct. 5.

The run will begin at the Patriot Pavilion at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The entry fee is the donation or a personal hygiene or household item to the shelter.

Lastly, is Flowers on the Lake, which will be on Oct. 28 at Elmer Thomas Park.

