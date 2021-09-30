Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Friday, March 1, 2019, In Hanoi, Vietnam.(Manan Vatsyayana/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile in the fourth round of weapons launches this month.

The Korean Central News Agency said Friday the test-launch performed Thursday is “of very practical significance in studying and developing various prospective anti-aircraft missile system.”

North Korea has recently mixed its weapons tests with conditional talks with Seoul in what some experts say is an attempt to extract outside concessions.  

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday expressed his willingness to restore communication channels with rival South Korea while slamming the United States for its hostility against the North.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Andrew Earls
UPDATE: Duncan manhunt suspect arrested
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack
One person was killed in a crash on I-44 south of Tuttle.
Fletcher woman killed in Grady County crash
Authorities give details about manhunt in Duncan.
Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

Latest News

Family of Vanessa Guillen fights for amendment in NDAA
Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges
Program Director for Marie Detty New Directions Shelter Latricia Kippers talks about October...
Marie Detty New Directions Shelter hosts events throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl