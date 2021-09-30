Storm leaves behind mess throughout Cache

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People in Cache are dealing with storm damage after high winds and heavy rains passed through Tuesday night.

“We went in got in the safe room, first time we’ve ever got in it during a storm out here in the whole 20 years we’ve been out here,” Resident Jimmy May said.

Those same high winds and heavy rain that prompted Jimmy May and his wife to get into the safe room prompted, Corey Lampkin who lives just a few houses down, to cut dinner short and tell his fiancé to grab their dog and take cover in their bedroom while he checked things out.

“Then all of a sudden the roof just fell in on me, and all the installation started blowing everywhere, and I grabbed my phone and was looking for her,” Lampkin said.

He said the entire time finding his fiancé was the only thing going through his mind.

His fiancé Jennifer West said she thought they were in the middle of a tornado.

“It was just so loud, I pulled the mattress down over me and Zoey, and I was trying to holler for him, and he came into the bedroom finally, but I didn’t know if I had lost him,” West said.

Fabian Turner said during the storm, he was trying to go outside and see what was happening, but the wind wouldn’t let him open the door.

“Then the next thing I know is I look outside, and my whole barn was just falling through the air, and if wasn’t for the tree’s in the creek it would’ve went on down wherever it was because it was up in the air just going. Luckily, the tall trees back here caught it and stopped it, and it just blew everything else around. It was something crazy,” Turner said.

Lampkin, who had the roof fall on him, said since the roof is still attached over the bedroom he and his fiancé decided to stick it out last night.

When he woke up this morning and was able to see everything, he was surprised by all the damage.

“I was like wow, this one heck of an ordeal that’s for darn sure. I just woke up with my phone and starting videoing walking through talking about my new removable roof,” Lampkin said.

