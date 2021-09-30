Expert Connections
Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: September 30th

By Xavier McClure
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In today’s Texoma’s Sunrise Headlines: An overnight fire on the southside of Lawton is out this morning. Just before 3 a.m., Lawton Fire Crews

responded to a fire at a home at the intersection of 18th and N-H Jones. Smoke could be seen coming out out of the roof of the home, and

crews were inside looking at the east side of it. You can count on your 7News team to keep you updated as we learn more.

A government shutdown may happen if congress doesn’t act. Government funding expires tomorrow morning at 12:01 a.m. Which is why this morning the senate is

scheduled to vote on a bill to keep the government funded through early December. Once the senate acts--the house is expected to take up the measure. As

lawmakers also continue to work on the debt ceiling.

Congress is also working on an infrastructure deal. And one Oklahoma Congressman says supporting that deal could hurt farmers in the Sooner State. The bill would

give about 130-billion dollars to agriculture. According to District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin, he says it’s also likely to impose a tax on the Oil and Gas industry.

While agriculture isn’t included in that tax, it isn’t exempt either and the Oklahoma Farm Bureau says that could be costly for farmers.

Farmers say the less expensive infrastructure bill that Congress is also working on will offer them more benefits without the potential tax.

