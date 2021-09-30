Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WF man arrested on Comanche County warrant, drug charges

Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.
Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who was arrested by Wichita Falls police on Tuesday on a Comanche County, Oklahoma warrant is also facing drug charges after a search of his hotel room.

Wichita Falls police seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin,...
Wichita Falls police seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin, and almost $20,000.(kauz)

Raymond Demarcus Williams, 39, was arrested after officers with the WFPD organized crime unit saw him leave a room at the Red Roof Inn on Central Freeway. Williams was wanted out of Comanche County on an outstanding felony arrest warrant for trafficking illegal drugs.

Officers then seized 1,496 grams (3.29 pounds) of methamphetamine, 26 grams of heroin, and almost $20,000 in cash during a search of Williams’ room.

Williams was charged for Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1 Greater than 400 grams, and police expect additional charges to be filed in the future. The suspect remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $200,000 recommended bond.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Andrew Earls
UPDATE: Duncan manhunt suspect arrested
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack
One person was killed in a crash on I-44 south of Tuttle.
Fletcher woman killed in Grady County crash
Authorities give details about manhunt in Duncan.
Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

Latest News

Program Director for Marie Detty New Directions Shelter Latricia Kippers talks about October...
Marie Detty New Directions Shelter hosts events throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma invites community members to 5K walk.
Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma host 5K event
Fort Sill begins their annual Oktoberfest Celebration on Oct. 1.
Fort Sill hosts Oktoberfest event
Sen. Lankford spoke with 7News Thursday to address many situations facing Washington.
Sen. Lankford addresses vaccine mandates, government shutdowns