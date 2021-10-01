Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter.
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school. Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack
A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Marcus Fixico
Man arrested for exposing himself in Altus
Car hits power pole off 40th street and Bishop road in Lawton.
Public Service of Oklahoma called to crash
Authorities give details about manhunt in Duncan.
Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

Latest News

The shooting was portrayed on Alex Jones’ Infowars show as a hoax involving actors aimed at...
Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this July 20, 2021 file photo, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism...
Workers at Bezos’ rocket company allege sexism, safety risks