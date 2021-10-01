1,400+ new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported more than 1,400 new Coronavirus cases as well as 46 new deaths from the virus.

Friday’s numbers brings the state’s total number of Coronavirus cases since the pandemic began to 615,217.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,547, while there are 11,494 active cases statewide.

There have been 10,332 deaths from the virus so far in Oklahoma, with 46 new deaths reported Friday.

The three-day average of hospitalizations in the state shows 990 people hospitalized from the virus, with 300 people in intensive care.

