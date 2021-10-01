Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Flooding the main concern through Friday night

Temperatures slighlty below average behind the front for several days
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a cold front will continue pushing through Texoma bringing scattered-to-numerous showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible through 9:00 pm, with the main threats including wind gusts up to 70 mph, localized/minor flooding, and hail up to the size of quarters. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 60s and winds will shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

On Friday, showers and thunderstorms will fire back early in the morning for parts of Texoma. There could be a few breaks in the rain during the day, with rain and storms developing again during the evening hours as the upper level storm system moves across the Southern Plains. Areas that have seen a few inches of rain already within the last 72 hours could be at a higher risk for localized flooding through late Friday night.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the cold front will make progress eastward and the upper level low will weaken allowing gradual clearing to take place into the evening. By the second half of the weekend, a dry weather pattern will once again reemerge across Texoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

