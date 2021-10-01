Bilateral amputees gather for camp in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Dream Team Prosthetics hosted the bilateral amputee summit meeting today at Fuqua Park in Duncan for the three day Bilateral Life Camp.

The camp takes place annually and features sessions at the Dream Team Prosthetics clinic where attendees learn about new prosthetic technology, techniques to increase mobility in their prosthetic limbs, and are given the chance to connect with other amputees.

One of the participants said that these kinds of events helped him gain a new perspective on the future after a car accident caused him to lose both of his legs.

“That’s what I wanted, I just wanted my normal life back. So it showed me what was possible, and it put me in direct contact with those people to work with them and ask them questions and get tips and tricks,” said Hayden Bailey, a participant and prosthetic user.

Several attendees, like Bailey, came to Duncan from several states away, and some even came from places as far away as Colombia and Norway.

Organizers of the event hope that participants take away new skills to help them be more independent and friendships with other amputees.

The organizers say that they are planning on holding this event again next year, but do not have a date set yet on when it will happen.

