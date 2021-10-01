Burglary at Apache football field house under investigation
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A burglary at the Apache football field house is under investigation.
According to the Town of Apache, the thief or thieves took a laptop and four desktop computers.
They also tried to take an 84 inch flat screen TV, but dropped it, leaving it on a ramp to the field house.
Police are looking for a black four-door sedan suspected to be involved in the burglary.
If you have any information, you can reach out to City Hall at 580-588-3505 or Caddo County dispatch at 405-247-5700.
