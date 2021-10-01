Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Burglary at Apache football field house under investigation

Police are looking for a black four-door sedan suspected to be involved in the burglary.
Police are looking for a black four-door sedan suspected to be involved in the burglary.(Town of Apache Facebook)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A burglary at the Apache football field house is under investigation.

According to the Town of Apache, the thief or thieves took a laptop and four desktop computers.

They also tried to take an 84 inch flat screen TV, but dropped it, leaving it on a ramp to the field house.

Police are looking for a black four-door sedan suspected to be involved in the burglary.

If you have any information, you can reach out to City Hall at 580-588-3505 or Caddo County dispatch at 405-247-5700.

This morning 10/1/21 around 4:19am the Apache football field house was subjected to burglary. The thief/thieves took one...

Posted by Town of Apache, OK on Friday, October 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer sent 7NEWS a video of a bison charging at a man after he tried to pet it.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge officials warn visitors after bison incidents
Police were called to NW Taylor around 9:15 Thursday morning.
UPDATE: LPD says no one shot, still investigating attack
Marcus Fixico
Man arrested for exposing himself in Altus
Car hits power pole off 40th street and Bishop road in Lawton.
Public Service of Oklahoma called to crash
Authorities give details about manhunt in Duncan.
Authorities detail capture of wanted man in Stephens County

Latest News

The Walters Car Cruz and Citywide Garage Sale takes place Saturday.
Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend
The Walters Car Cruz and Citywide Garage Sale takes place Saturday.
Walters Car Cruz set for this weekend
This year's Spirit of Survival will be a virtual event.
Friday is last day to register for 2021 Spirit of Survival
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is planning on making some changes to the Wichita Mountains...
Public comments sought for proposed changes to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge