First Alert Forecast | 10/1 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kicking off this Friday morning many are waking up to isolated and patchy fog. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you! The densest of fog is currently along I-35 where much of yesterday’s rain accumulated but regardless of your location, take it easy and drive safe! Today will see cloudy skies and mainly isolated to scattered light rain during the day. Highs due to the cloud cover and rain showers will only rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Northeast to east winds at 5 to 15mph.

Numerous to widespread showers & thunderstorms will return to the area later this evening. No severe weather is expected but heavy rains could bring localized flooding concerns! The heaviest of rain will fall while many are sleep but if you’re heading out for any Friday night football games, the rain gear is a must!! Overnight temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.

While Saturday will start off with rain showers, the weekend will not be a complete washout. This storm system bringing us the rain will move eastward resulting in clearing taking place by Sunday. Both days will be seasonable with autumn-like weather. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light northeast winds Saturday at 5 to 15mph. Somewhat higher winds out of the north on Sunday at 10 to 15mph.

Opening day for bow/ archery starts here in Oklahoma for deer and elk. I’ve been told the weather cooler weather is a bonus but not necessarily the rain. Here are the sunrise and sunset times over the weekend:

Fri Oct. 1- 7:29AM/ 7:17PM | Sat. Oct 2- 7:29AM/ 7:16PM | Sun. Oct. 3- 7:30AM/7:14PM

Ridging will then build over the southern Plains in the wake of the passing storm system, and will generally persist into mid week. With the help of the ridging and a cutoff low developing to our east, this will result in northerly flow (winds) and will prevent a warming trend! Highs into early next week will stay into the low to mid 80s!

Have a great Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

